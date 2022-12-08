Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

JBAXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.5 %

JBAXY stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.