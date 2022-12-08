The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.9 %

MTW opened at $9.39 on Friday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 118.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 391,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,013.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 255,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

