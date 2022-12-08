Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $120.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

