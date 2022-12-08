Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $100.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

About Sanofi

Sanofi stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

