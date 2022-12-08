Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $100.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.57.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.