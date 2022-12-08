B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $422.50 Average PT from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.4 %

BMRRY stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.98%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.