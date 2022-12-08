SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of SITE Centers
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
