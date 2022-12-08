bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 241.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $3,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

About bluebird bio

BLUE opened at $7.94 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

