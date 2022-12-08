Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($22.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.47) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($34.74) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

