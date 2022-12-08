ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 451.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 344,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 281,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 185,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 19.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,424,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Stock Down 1.7 %
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
