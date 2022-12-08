The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FUWAY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

