The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
Shares of FUWAY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
