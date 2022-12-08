Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

