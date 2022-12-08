Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,621

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 2,560 ($31.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 1,975 ($24.08) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Future Stock Performance

FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Future has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

