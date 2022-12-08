Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

