Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT Raised to €7.60

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

ENLAY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

