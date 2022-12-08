Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Raised to €8.40

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.90 ($8.32) to €8.40 ($8.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.00) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.