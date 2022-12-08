Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Raised to €120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €114.00 ($120.00) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($118.95) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($127.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($149.47) to €138.00 ($145.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

