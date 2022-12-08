JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target to €30.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at 29.30 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of 24.88 and a 12 month high of 35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 27.06.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

