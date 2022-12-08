Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a 5,100.00 price target on the stock.

Daihen Trading Up 15.1 %

OTCMKTS:DAIPF opened at 32.31 on Tuesday. Daihen has a 12 month low of 28.08 and a 12 month high of 38.00.

