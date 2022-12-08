AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.80

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €3.40 ($3.58) to €3.80 ($4.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.95) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.89) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.