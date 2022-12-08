Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLNXF. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($40.00) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLNXF stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

