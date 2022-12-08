Bank of America Downgrades Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Underperform

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.0 %

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.