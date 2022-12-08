Oddo Bhf Downgrades ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Underperform

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 7 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

AMSSY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

