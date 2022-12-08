BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) PT Raised to €76.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

