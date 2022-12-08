Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,625

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.22) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,993.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

