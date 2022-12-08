JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 460.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $486.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $15.80 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

