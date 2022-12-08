JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €63.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLVHF. HSBC upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($78.95) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($68.42) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($64.21) to €62.00 ($65.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($69.47) to €71.30 ($75.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $120.50.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

