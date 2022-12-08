International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €1.70

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.20.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.