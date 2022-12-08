JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €15.10

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.10 ($12.74) to €15.10 ($15.89) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.58) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. JCDecaux has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.80.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

