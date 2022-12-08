JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 33.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities cut Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

