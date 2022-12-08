Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT Raised to €55.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($56.84) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

