Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Lowered to €42.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

