MKM Partners Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $130.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

