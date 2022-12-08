Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Lowered to 370.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 867.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

