Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

