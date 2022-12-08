Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $45.90 target price on the stock.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPF opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

