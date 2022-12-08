Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Persimmon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.00) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.85) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.80) to GBX 1,530 ($18.66) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.05) to GBX 1,117 ($13.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.00.

Persimmon Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $31.76 on Monday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

