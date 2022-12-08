Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

