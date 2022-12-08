Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Contrast

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 12 5 0 2.10 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.52, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Repay has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.02 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -30.22 Repay $219.26 million 3.38 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -816.18

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repay beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

