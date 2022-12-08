Hagerty (HGTY) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hagerty to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.07 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 164.99

Analyst Ratings

Hagerty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hagerty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 144 940 1152 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Hagerty’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 4.85% 28.11% 3.30%

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hagerty peers beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

