Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $126.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 2,554.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ashland by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.