BlackBerry (BB) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BlackBerry to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million $12.00 million -8.40 BlackBerry Competitors $1.81 billion $283.94 million -7.56

Analyst Recommendations

BlackBerry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackBerry and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry Competitors 1788 11935 25272 564 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.52%. Given BlackBerry’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -2.41% -5.57% -3.16% BlackBerry Competitors -57.28% -79.24% -9.31%

Summary

BlackBerry competitors beat BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

