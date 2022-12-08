Head-To-Head Contrast: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) vs. Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $776.27 million 4.46 -$1.46 million $1.48 18.64

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 10 4 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chegg has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Chegg 37.58% 7.19% 2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

