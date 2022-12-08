Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

