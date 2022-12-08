Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.