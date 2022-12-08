Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
