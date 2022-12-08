Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ENFN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enfusion by 82.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

