Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $868.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $868.33.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.88) to GBX 565 ($6.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($5.85) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 485 ($5.91) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.83 on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

