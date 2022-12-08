Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMDUF. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Amundi from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amundi from €61.30 ($64.53) to €63.60 ($66.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Amundi has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

