Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Getty Realty Price Performance
Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Realty
