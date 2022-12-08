Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

