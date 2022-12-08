Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several brokerages have commented on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRLT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $19.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
