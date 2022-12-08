Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several brokerages have commented on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of BRLT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

