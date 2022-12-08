Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CM opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $84,366,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

